Andy Done-Johnson named digital editor for Nottinghamshire at National World titles

National World Publishing has appointed Andy Done-Johnson as digital editor for Nottinghamshire across Mansfield & Ashfield Chad Series and Worksop Guardian.

Andy was previously deputy editor at Mansfield & Ashfield Chad Series and editor at Worksop Guardian and Gainsborough Standard. He focuses on news from Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Bassetlaw and can be found tweeting @AndyDoneJohnson.