Ann Elliott joins Fleet Street Communications Group

Fleet Street Communications Group (FSC) has appointed Ann Elliott as senior director and advisor.

Ann who has held senior marketing and operations director roles in the eating and drinking out market and for many years headed her own, eponymous agency Elliotts, is to join the leadership team of FSC to help drive the on-going development of the business, working with a suite of clients that includes Arc Inspirations, Asahi, Bord Bia, Casual Dining Group, Diageo, Ei Group, Parkdean Resorts and UKHospitality.

As well as working strategically with clients, Ann will also advise the group on growth, strategy and service development, alongside a clutch of other select roles, such as serving on the board of Wireless Social and acting as advisor to corporate finance advisory boutique, Tamweel.