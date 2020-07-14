 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ann Elliott joins Fleet Street Communications Group

By Rob Lock
9 hours ago
FSC

Fleet Street Communications Group (FSC) has appointed Ann Elliott as senior director and advisor.

Ann who has held senior marketing and operations director roles in the eating and drinking out market and for many years headed her own, eponymous agency Elliotts, is to join the leadership team of FSC to help drive the on-going development of the business, working with a suite of clients that includes Arc Inspirations, Asahi, Bord Bia, Casual Dining Group, Diageo, Ei Group, Parkdean Resorts and UKHospitality.

As well as working strategically with clients, Ann will also advise the group on growth, strategy and service development, alongside a clutch of other select roles, such as serving on the board of Wireless Social and acting as advisor to corporate finance advisory boutique, Tamweel.

