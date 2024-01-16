Anne-Louise Buick joins Platform Communications
Platform Communications has appointed Anne-Louise Buick as director.
The move will see Platform expand its services with the launch of a new division dedicated to Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy, lead generation and sales enablement that will build on and complement its current service portfolio of content creation, PR, comms, social selling and thought leadership.
As director of the new division, Anne-Louise will work closely with existing and new clients to build business success.