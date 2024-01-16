 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Anne-Louise Buick joins Platform Communications

Platform
By Rob Lock
15 hours ago
Platform Communications has appointed Anne-Louise Buick as director.

The move will see Platform expand its services with the launch of a new division dedicated to Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy, lead generation and sales enablement that will build on and complement its current service portfolio of content creation, PR, comms, social selling and thought leadership.

As director of the new division, Anne-Louise will work closely with existing and new clients to build business success.

