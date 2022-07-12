Annie Hilditch joins Aberfield Communications

Aberfield Communications, the Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency, has appointed Annie Hilditch as PR consultant to support the company’s growth following several new client account wins in 2022.

Annie joins the team from the nonpartisan advocacy group Best for Britain, where she worked as a social media officer, creating research-based social strategies, creative content and delivering digital campaigns promoting better democracy across multiple social media platforms. Annie also has a range of communications experience, having previously worked as communications assistant for Thackray Museum of Medicine during its nomination for Art Fund’s 2021 Museum of the Year award, and as a digital communications assistant for Canal and River Trust.

Annie will be working on a variety of clients, including The Compleat Food Group, Young’s and York Biotech Campus.