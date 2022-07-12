 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Annie Hilditch joins Aberfield Communications

Aberfield
By Oswin Knuckles
16 hours ago
Aberfield Communications, the Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency, has appointed Annie Hilditch as PR consultant to support the company’s growth following several new client account wins in 2022.

Annie joins the team from the nonpartisan advocacy group Best for Britain, where she worked as a social media officer, creating research-based social strategies, creative content and delivering digital campaigns promoting better democracy across multiple social media platforms. Annie also has a range of communications experience, having previously worked as communications assistant for Thackray Museum of Medicine during its nomination for Art Fund’s 2021 Museum of the Year award, and as a digital communications assistant for Canal and River Trust.

Annie will be working on a variety of clients, including The Compleat Food Group, Young’s and York Biotech Campus.

Aberfield Communications Annie Hilditch