Annie Lewis joins Luxury London as digital editor
Luxury London has appointed Annie Lewis as assistant digital editor. Annie will be supporting the digital editor and covering lifestyle, food & drink, health & fitness, fashion, beauty and travel. She previously served as project editor at APL Media and can be found tweeting @AnnieLewis_.
