 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Another Man to return to print

Dazed
By Amy Wilson
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Dazed Media has confirmed that Another Man will return to print as a biannual publication at the beginning of April 2024. The magazine, which previously ran from 2005 to 2020, will return with a focus on luxury men’s fashion, featuring art, photography, literature, and more.

The Another Man team will be led by Ellie Grace Cumming as editor-in-chief. She will be joined by editor Ted Stansfield and art director Lina Kutsovskaya.

Another Man will be released in April and October, with an initial run of 10,000 copies.

Another Man Ellie Grace Cumming Lina Kutsovskaya Ted Stansfield

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ellie Grace Cumming
  • Ted Stansfield
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login