Another Man to return to print
Dazed Media has confirmed that Another Man will return to print as a biannual publication at the beginning of April 2024. The magazine, which previously ran from 2005 to 2020, will return with a focus on luxury men’s fashion, featuring art, photography, literature, and more.
The Another Man team will be led by Ellie Grace Cumming as editor-in-chief. She will be joined by editor Ted Stansfield and art director Lina Kutsovskaya.
Another Man will be released in April and October, with an initial run of 10,000 copies.
