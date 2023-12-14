Another Man to return to print

Dazed Media has confirmed that Another Man will return to print as a biannual publication at the beginning of April 2024. The magazine, which previously ran from 2005 to 2020, will return with a focus on luxury men’s fashion, featuring art, photography, literature, and more.

The Another Man team will be led by Ellie Grace Cumming as editor-in-chief. She will be joined by editor Ted Stansfield and art director Lina Kutsovskaya.

Another Man will be released in April and October, with an initial run of 10,000 copies.