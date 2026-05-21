Aoife CodyKane joins Galway Now as digital editor
Galway Now Magazine has appointed Aoife CodyKane as digital editor. In this role, Aoife will be looking after the Galway Now website and socials as well as contributing to print. She is interested in hearing stories that represent Galway and the West of Ireland, covering lifestyle, culture, art and design, wellness, food, fashion and beauty.
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Aoife CodyKane
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Galway Now
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