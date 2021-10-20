 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Arthr appoints Diffusion

By Oswin Knuckles
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
diffusion pr

Diffusion has been appointed by Arthr to spearhead a campaign in time for World Arthritis Day.

Arthr, powered by UK arthritis charity Versus Arthritis, aims to remove the stigma and embarrassment many people living with arthritis feel by designing and creating stylish, functional alternatives for a market inundated with poorly designed, unattractive products.

Diffusion’s campaign will focus on building the Arthr brand during its milestone one-year anniversary. The campaign comprises an integrated creative campaign, teaming up with former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Joanne Clifton, who herself was diagnosed with the most common type of arthritis in the UK, osteoarthritis. The creative campaign is underpinned by an ongoing press office programme of product reviews, gift guide placement, thought leadership, and consumer features.

 

Tags:
Diffusion