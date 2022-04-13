Ateme appoints Bubble Agency

Bubble Agency has been appointed by Ateme as its PR and social media agency of record.

Headquartered in France, Ateme provides thousands of the world’s leading content owners, broadcasters and service providers with multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions, to enhance the viewing experience offered to audiences.

Following Ateme’s acquisition of content delivery specialist Anevia in 2020 as a means to address the growing IPTV and OTT opportunity, Ateme is now aiming to increase its global visibility as a provider of complete end-to-end solutions for video delivery – from compression up to CDN. Bubble Agency’s global press office reach will help raise the brand’s profile around the world, devising a targeted PR strategy that will impact content owners, broadcasters and service providers. As part of its ongoing retainer, Bubble Agency will also lead the social media strategy for the company, generating further visibility and expanding Ateme’s influence through its knowledge and expertise daily.