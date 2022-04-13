 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ateme appoints Bubble Agency

By Oswin Knuckles
19 hours ago
Bubble Agency has been appointed by Ateme as its PR and social media agency of record.

Headquartered in France, Ateme provides thousands of the world’s leading content owners, broadcasters and service providers with multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions, to enhance the viewing experience offered to audiences.

Following Ateme’s acquisition of content delivery specialist Anevia in 2020 as a means to address the growing IPTV and OTT opportunity, Ateme is now aiming to increase its global visibility as a provider of complete end-to-end solutions for video delivery – from compression up to CDN. Bubble Agency’s global press office reach will help raise the brand’s profile around the world, devising a targeted PR strategy that will impact content owners, broadcasters and service providers. As part of its ongoing retainer, Bubble Agency will also lead the social media strategy for the company, generating further visibility and expanding Ateme’s influence through its knowledge and expertise daily.

