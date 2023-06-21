 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Automation platform Primer appoints Clarity as its UK communications agency of record

Clarity PR
By Tahmina Mannan
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Clarity has been appointed by global automation platform, Primer, to lead on its UK communications strategy and execution.

Primer builds seamless e-commerce and payment experiences through its unified no-code infrastructure. Clarity has been tasked with amplifying Primer’s position as an innovator in the e-commerce automation space through an earned media strategy that focuses heavily on corporate profiling and creative campaigns.

This latest win follows the recent appointment of Clarity by innovative brands such as Bryte and Exclaimer. Clarity also recently acquired Sefiani Communications Group to expand its operations in Asia-Pacific, and announced a new global leadership structure alongside a host of senior promotions and appointments.