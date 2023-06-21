Automation platform Primer appoints Clarity as its UK communications agency of record

Clarity has been appointed by global automation platform, Primer, to lead on its UK communications strategy and execution.

Primer builds seamless e-commerce and payment experiences through its unified no-code infrastructure. Clarity has been tasked with amplifying Primer’s position as an innovator in the e-commerce automation space through an earned media strategy that focuses heavily on corporate profiling and creative campaigns.

This latest win follows the recent appointment of Clarity by innovative brands such as Bryte and Exclaimer. Clarity also recently acquired Sefiani Communications Group to expand its operations in Asia-Pacific, and announced a new global leadership structure alongside a host of senior promotions and appointments.