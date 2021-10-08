Autumn brings a flurry of clients for Sharp Relations

Sharp Relations has been appointed to represent The Toll Bridge Restaurant & Bar.

Sharp will raise consumer awareness of the restaurant’s imaginative food offer designed by Michelin-starred chef, Shane Hughes, alongside cocktails and carefully chosen local and worldwide wines.

The agency has also been appointed to re-launch heritage beer brand Lion Brewery Co in the UK. With a new focus on clean living and sustainable practices, the agency is introducing the brewery’s two flagship dry-hopped, unpasteurised brews: Pale Ale and Island Lager to trade and consumer media and influencers.

Two more artisan food and drink brands – sustainable artisan cheesemaker Blackwoods Cheese Company and the county’s number one craft cider brand Kentish Pip – have chosen Sharp Relations to undertake brand awareness raising projects. Sharp Relations will tell the story of people, places, variety, and discovery behind the Kentish Pip range of ciders. For Blackwoods Cheese Company, they will drive retail and consumer awareness of their unpasteurised feta-like Graceburn cheese.