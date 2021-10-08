 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Autumn brings a flurry of clients for Sharp Relations

By Tahmina Mannan
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Sharp Relations

Sharp Relations has been appointed to represent The Toll Bridge Restaurant & Bar.

Sharp will raise consumer awareness of the restaurant’s imaginative food offer designed by Michelin-starred chef, Shane Hughes, alongside cocktails and carefully chosen local and worldwide wines.

The agency has also been appointed to re-launch heritage beer brand Lion Brewery Co in the UK. With a new focus on clean living and sustainable practices, the agency is introducing the brewery’s two flagship dry-hopped, unpasteurised brews: Pale Ale and Island Lager to trade and consumer media and influencers.

Two more artisan food and drink brands – sustainable artisan cheesemaker Blackwoods Cheese Company and the county’s number one craft cider brand Kentish Pip – have chosen Sharp Relations to undertake brand awareness raising projects. Sharp Relations will tell the story of people, places, variety, and discovery behind the Kentish Pip range of ciders. For Blackwoods Cheese Company, they will drive retail and consumer awareness of their unpasteurised feta-like Graceburn cheese.

Tags: