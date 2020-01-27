Balance Festival finds Zen with Frank

Frank has been appointed by Balance Festival to raise awareness of and drive additional audiences to the UK’s largest celebration of wellness ahead of its return to the capital for the fourth year running this April.

Frank’s Manchester office Manc Frank will run a creative proactive and reactive media relations campaign for Balance Festival, highlighting the event programme in order to engage consumers and drive ticket sales for the three-day event.

Balance Festival takes place from 17-19 April 2019 at the Old Truman Brewery, Shoreditch, London. 2020’s experts include; personal trainer and best-selling author Alice Living, personal trainer and Stay Wild Swim founder Zanna Van Dijk, ex-rugby star and wellness guru Richie Norton and fitness performance coach Harry Jameson.