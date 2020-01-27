 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Balance Festival finds Zen with Frank

By Tahmina Mannan
12 hours ago
Balance Festival

Frank has been appointed by Balance Festival to raise awareness of and drive additional audiences to the UK’s largest celebration of wellness ahead of its return to the capital for the fourth year running this April.

Frank’s Manchester office Manc Frank will run a creative proactive and reactive media relations campaign for Balance Festival, highlighting the event programme in order to engage consumers and drive ticket sales for the three-day event.

Balance Festival takes place from 17-19 April 2019 at the Old Truman Brewery, Shoreditch, London. 2020’s experts include; personal trainer and best-selling author Alice Living, personal trainer and Stay Wild Swim founder Zanna Van Dijk, ex-rugby star and wellness guru Richie Norton and fitness performance coach Harry Jameson.

