Barley appoints Adam Gavshon Brady as creative director

By Oswin Knuckles
1 day ago
Barley Communications has appointed Adam Gavshon Brady as its first creative director.

Adam will lead on the agency’s creative brand strategy for clients including the British Nutrition Foundation, the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, Leadenhall Market and North London Waste Authority, among others. His previous experience includes developing brand and campaign strategies for environmental communications agencies. He has also overseen external communications for circular economy brand Worn Again Technologies and will retain his advisory position as brand and communications specialist for World Circular Textiles Day.

