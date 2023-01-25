 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Barley Communications appoints Catherine Jordan Jones as director 

By Tahmina Mannan
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Catherine Jordan Jones has joined Barley Communications as a director.

She takes up the post having worked with the purpose-driven communications agency in recent years on a freelance basis.

Catherine’s role will see her continue to lead Barley’s work with not-for-profit clients Borough Market, Leadenhall Market, Nordoff Robbins and the Scar Free Foundation. Alongside this, she will draw on her previous experience in education to spearhead Barley’s learning and development programme, embedding curiosity and skills across the agency.