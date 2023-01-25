Barley Communications appoints Catherine Jordan Jones as director 

Catherine Jordan Jones has joined Barley Communications as a director.

She takes up the post having worked with the purpose-driven communications agency in recent years on a freelance basis.

Catherine’s role will see her continue to lead Barley’s work with not-for-profit clients Borough Market, Leadenhall Market, Nordoff Robbins and the Scar Free Foundation. Alongside this, she will draw on her previous experience in education to spearhead Barley’s learning and development programme, embedding curiosity and skills across the agency.