Naomi White Communications has been appointed by Barrecore.

Barrecore is a barre studio endorsed by celebrities and influencers including Pippa Middleton, Claudia Schiffer, Rita Ora, Jourdan Dunn, and Poppy Delevingne.

Barrecore’s classes contain elements of ballet, pilates and yoga, combining high intensity but low impact training (HILIT), and focusses on intelligent movements designed to ’shake’ the muscles, improving overall body strength while transforming physique.