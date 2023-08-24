 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Bart Kujipers promoted to Editor-in-Chief at Automotive Magazine

Automotive magazine
By Siergiej Miloczkin
7 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

ProMedia has appointed Bart Kujipers as the editor-in-chief of the Automotive Magazine for a 6 month period. Prior to this, Bart was a journalist and deputy editor at the publication. Automotive Magazine (NL) is a trade publication and the independent online platform for managers in the automotive industry.

Automotive Magazine Bart Kujipers ProMedia

