Bart Kujipers promoted to Editor-in-Chief at Automotive Magazine
ProMedia has appointed Bart Kujipers as the editor-in-chief of the Automotive Magazine for a 6 month period. Prior to this, Bart was a journalist and deputy editor at the publication. Automotive Magazine (NL) is a trade publication and the independent online platform for managers in the automotive industry.
