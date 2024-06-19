Bauer Media Audio UK launches The Turnout, politics podcast with GK Barry

The Turnout with GK Barry, a podcast exploring the UK political scene in the run-up to the General Election and aimed at audiences who don’t engage in the day-to-day agenda, launched on 11 June.

Produced by Bauer Media Audio UK in collaboration with KISS, the podcast is hosted by GK Barry, social media content creator, TikTok star, comedian and podcast host.

GK will be going behind the headlines, using her vivacious wit and quick thinking to chat with young voters, first-time voters, experts, celebrities and politicians. She will ask why young people aren’t engaging in politics and will hear about the issues that matter to them. She will also find out why people should vote, how politics influences our lives and which politicians have the strongest social media game.

Episodes are released twice a week ahead of 4 July.