 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Bauer Media Audio UK launches The Turnout, politics podcast with GK Barry

Bauer Media Group
By Martina Losi
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Turnout with GK Barry, a podcast exploring the UK political scene in the run-up to the General Election and aimed at audiences who don’t engage in the day-to-day agenda, launched on 11 June.

Produced by Bauer Media Audio UK in collaboration with KISS, the podcast is hosted by GK Barry, social media content creator, TikTok star, comedian and podcast host.

GK will be going behind the headlines, using her vivacious wit and quick thinking to chat with young voters, first-time voters, experts, celebrities and politicians. She will ask why young people aren’t engaging in politics and will hear about the issues that matter to them. She will also find out why people should vote, how politics influences our lives and which politicians have the strongest social media game.

Episodes are released twice a week ahead of 4 July.

Bauer Media Audio UK GK Barry Kiss The Turnout with GK Barry

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Grace Keeling
  • The Turnout with GK Barry (Podcast)
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login