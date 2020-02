Brexitcast is set to evolve into Newscast now that Britain has left the European Union.

The weekly podcast will now take listeners behind the scenes for an inside look at the biggest news stories of the moment both in the UK and internationally, hearing from expert correspondents and editors. Brexit stories will be featured in Newscast but listeners will still be treated to ad hoc ‘emergency’ Brexitcast episodes when the twists and turns in the next stage of the story warrant it.