News / National and Regional Press

BBC Radio 3 announces presenter changes for In Tune and Breakfast

BBC-Radio-3
By Martina Losi
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Radio 3Sean Rafferty, presenter of In Tune for over 25 years, will leave the station in 2025.

Petroc Trelawny will replace Sean from April 2025, becoming co-host of In Tune alongside Katie Derham. Petroc has been the voice of BBC Radio 3’s weekday Breakfast since 2011.

Taking over from Petroc, Tom McKinney, current presenter of Sunday Breakfast, will host the Breakfast programme Mondays to Fridays.

