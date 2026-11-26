Independent media agency Anything is Possible has appointed Becca Peel as its Head of PR, marking the launch of a dedicated PR department as the agency continues to expand its integrated campaign offering.

The new department will focus on creating newsworthy, insight-led campaigns that earn high-impact coverage to drive visibility across traditional and AI-powered search.

Based in Manchester, Becca brings a decade of experience across communications, spanning strategic campaign development, digital PR, media relations and brand messaging.

As Head of PR, Becca will split her time across Anything is Possible’s UK offices in Manchester, London and Brighton, collaborating with teams and clients across the business to bring PR even closer to the wider marketing mix.