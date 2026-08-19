Ben Green joins Doncaster Free Press as editor
Doncaster Free Press has appointed Ben Green as editor. Ben has more than 20 years’ experience in local journalism, predominantly working in and around South Yorkshire. Most recently he served as executive editor (social media) at Reach plc.
As editor, Ben will lead the title’s print and digital coverage, focusing on local news, community issues and major developments affecting Doncaster.
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