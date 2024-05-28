Beth McLoughlin joins Mining Magazine as editor
Mining Magazine has appointed Beth McLoughlin as editor. Beth is interested in hearing about mining operations news and technologies, with a focus on critical minerals and ESG.
She covers events in the sector and would like to speak to academics, analysts and industry experts as well as mining companies.
