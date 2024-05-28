 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Beth McLoughlin joins Mining Magazine as editor

Mining Magazine
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Mining Magazine has appointed Beth McLoughlin as editor. Beth is interested in hearing about mining operations news and technologies, with a focus on critical minerals and ESG.

She covers events in the sector and would like to speak to academics, analysts and industry experts as well as mining companies.

Beth McLoughlin Mining Magazine

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Beth McLoughlin
  • Mining Magazine
    4 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login