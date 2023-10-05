BHP appoints Aberfield Communications

Aberfield Communications has been appointed by BHP, the largest independent accountancy firm in Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, as its PR and communications consultancy.

The Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency will support the delivery of the firm’s marketing strategy to key audiences across the North of England through a proactive press office and strategic support. This will include thought leadership focused on the firm’s key sector expertise, events, people profiling across its office network and employer branding.