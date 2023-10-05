 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

BHP appoints Aberfield Communications

Aberfield
By Andrew Strutt
54 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Aberfield Communications has been appointed by BHP, the largest independent accountancy firm in Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, as its PR and communications consultancy.

The Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency will support the delivery of the firm’s marketing strategy to key audiences across the North of England through a proactive press office and strategic support. This will include thought leadership focused on the firm’s key sector expertise, events, people profiling across its office network and employer branding.