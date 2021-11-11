Blakeney hires director from Citigate

Blakeney has hired Louise Mason-Rutherford as a director.

Louise was previously a director at Citigate Dewe Rogerson. Before that she was a partner at Portland and a director at Buchanan.

Other hires in recent weeks are associate director Anthony Pickles, previously Welsh Conservatives chief of staff and head of tourism affairs at VisitBritain/VisitEngland; senior account manager Joe Vinson, previously a consultant to Progressive Britain; account manager Joseph Howe, formerly a senior parliamentary assistant; and account executive Claire Isenegger, a graduate of Wesleyan University in the US.