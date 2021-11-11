 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Blakeney hires director from Citigate

By Tahmina Mannan
4 days ago
news@responsesource.com
Louise Mason-Rutherford

Blakeney has hired Louise Mason-Rutherford as a director.

Louise was previously a director at Citigate Dewe Rogerson. Before that she was a partner at Portland and a director at Buchanan.

Other hires in recent weeks are associate director Anthony Pickles, previously Welsh Conservatives chief of staff and head of tourism affairs at VisitBritain/VisitEngland; senior account manager Joe Vinson, previously a consultant to Progressive Britain; account manager Joseph Howe, formerly a senior parliamentary assistant; and account executive Claire Isenegger, a graduate of Wesleyan University in the US.

Tags:
Blakeney