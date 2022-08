Blue Array, the UK-based agency founded by Simon Schnieders is now a B Corp certified business, joining the likes of Patagonia, Vestiaire, Simply Business, All Plants, Coursera and law firm Bates & Wells.

Blue Array’s mission is to elevate its people, customers and industry through SEO and use business to positively influence a better world. The B Corp framework has allowed the business to recognise its accomplishments and validate them through B Corp status.