News / National and Regional Press

Brad Yule joins Central FM from Edge Radio

Central FM
By Amy Wilson
16 hours ago
103.1 Central FM has appointed Brad Yule as head of content. Brad will be responsible for the station’s programming and will help to launch the new Breakfast Show. He previously group head of content at Edge Radio.

103.1 Central FM Brad Yule

