Brazen announces further restructure

Brazen has announced a further restructure creating an Executive Committee below the Board and a 14-strong Senior Leadership Team.

The Executive Committee sees Corey Kitchener promoted to corpsumer director, Sophia Stewart promoted to insights & strategy director and Adam Moss promoted to news & creative director. The three specialists will help shape and guide the agency and enable further growth.

The ExCo forms part of the Senior Leadership team, within which sits two Group Heads and a team of nine account directors.

Rebecca Cohen is promoted to group head of social, content and influencers. While Rachael Milligan becomes group head of destination marketing to service and grow the huge portfolio of destination marketing clients including Greene King pubs, Merlin Entertainments and Butlin’s.

The move follows an earlier restructure in July 2022 which saw long-standing board directors, Sasha Makel and Peter Burling, being promoted to the roles of managing director and client director respectively.