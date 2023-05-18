 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Brazen chosen by Castore

By Rob Lock
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Brazen has been appointed as Castore’s PR agency, looking after the brand’s consumer, corporate, product, store launches, kit deals and brand ambassador news.

Brazen has already reported two new ambassadorships – boxer Joe Joyce and golfer Gavin Green.

Alongside the recent athlete partnerships, the agency has worked on announcing new kit deals for Oracle Red Bull Racing and Athletic Club Bilbao, pushing out product focused collection news and reporting on the brand’s revenue forecast for 2023.

