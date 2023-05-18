Brazen chosen by Castore

Brazen has been appointed as Castore’s PR agency, looking after the brand’s consumer, corporate, product, store launches, kit deals and brand ambassador news.

Brazen has already reported two new ambassadorships – boxer Joe Joyce and golfer Gavin Green.

Alongside the recent athlete partnerships, the agency has worked on announcing new kit deals for Oracle Red Bull Racing and Athletic Club Bilbao, pushing out product focused collection news and reporting on the brand’s revenue forecast for 2023.