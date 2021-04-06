Brazen chosen by Silentnight

Brazen has been appointed by bed brand, Silentnight Group, to handle its consumer and trade traditional and digital PR, content and influencer marketing.

The consumer and trade brief will see a PR campaign dialing up the brand’s heritage, choice and solutions for every sleeper, alongside its expertise in a world of ‘bed in a box’ challenger brands. In addition to securing widespread traditional PR coverage, the team has been tasked to increase the brand’s visibility online, drive website traffic and increase data capture through strong digital PR outreach.