Brazen chosen by Sudocrem

Brazen has been appointed by Sudocrem.

The now retained agency for the brand’s PR and influencer remit will support the business with maintaining its role as a leader in nappy care, while primarily focussing on contributing to sustainable brand growth across a wider range of audiences within its ‘Beyond Baby’ category.

Creative collaboration between the pair will kick start in January, with campaign planning already underway to compliment Sudocrem’s wider 2024 brand and marketing activity.