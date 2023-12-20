 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Brazen chosen by Sudocrem

Sudocrem
By Rob Lock
19 hours ago
Brazen has been appointed by Sudocrem.

The now retained agency for the brand’s PR and influencer remit will support the business with maintaining its role as a leader in nappy care, while primarily focussing on contributing to sustainable brand growth across a wider range of audiences within its ‘Beyond Baby’ category.

Creative collaboration between the pair will kick start in January, with campaign planning already underway to compliment Sudocrem’s wider 2024 brand and marketing activity.

