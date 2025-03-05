Brazen grows Sudocrem remit

Manchester-based Brazen has been awarded an extended brief from Sudocrem.

Twelve months after being appointed as the retained PR agency for its soothing cream, Brazen is now the brand’s partner for Sudocrem’s social, influencer and content production remits following a competitive pitch process.

The agency’s Influence division, headed up by Mark Dandy, will be responsible for delivering strategic social media organic and paid plans, producing content through its content production department, Brazen Live, and running always on influencer strategies, working in collaboration with the agency’s 35-strong PR team to ensure campaigns are holistic.