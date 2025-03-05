 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Brazen grows Sudocrem remit

Brazen
By Rob Lock
15 hours ago
Manchester-based Brazen has been awarded an extended brief from Sudocrem.

Twelve months after being appointed as the retained PR agency for its soothing cream, Brazen is now the brand’s partner for Sudocrem’s social, influencer and content production remits following a competitive pitch process.

The agency’s Influence division, headed up by Mark Dandy, will be responsible for delivering strategic social media organic and paid plans, producing content through its content production department, Brazen Live, and running always on influencer strategies, working in collaboration with the agency’s 35-strong PR team to ensure campaigns are holistic.