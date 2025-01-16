Brazen recruits Mark Dandy as head of influence
Brazen has recruited former Ear to the Ground head of influencer marketing Mark Dandy as its very own head of influence.
The move is designed to turbo-charge its Influence division and integrate social and influence campaigns across its news and experience services.
As head of influence at Brazen, Mark will not only lead the seven-strong division but also take the reins of Brazen Buddies – the company’s dynamic and diverse influencer network which covers sectors from beauty and fashion to home and family, and more.