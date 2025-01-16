 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Brazen recruits Mark Dandy as head of influence

By Tahmina Mannan
2 days ago
Brazen has recruited former Ear to the Ground head of influencer marketing Mark Dandy as its very own head of influence.

The move is designed to turbo-charge its Influence division and integrate social and influence campaigns across its news and experience services.

As head of influence at Brazen, Mark will not only lead the seven-strong division but also take the reins of Brazen Buddies – the company’s dynamic and diverse influencer network which covers sectors from beauty and fashion to home and family, and more.

