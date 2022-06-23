Brazen undergoes major restructure

Manchester-based PR agency Brazen is celebrating its 21st year in business with a major agency restructure, following a record 18 months which has seen the agency double in size and win a roster of new clients including Butlins, Silentnight, Greene King, ISawItFirst and Foodhub.

In 2021 Brazen grew by 78%, and this year’s growth will see the agency top £5M sales for the first time in its history. The consumer-specialist agency now has a team of 45+ and a client roster of 50+ brands.

The restructure sees long-standing board directors, Sasha Marks and Peter Burling, being promoted to the roles of managing director and client director respectively. Sasha will focus on leading the agency and delivering the growth and vision of the business and team; and Peter will focus on delivering on client servicing and retention rates.

Founder & CEO Nina Webb will focus on leadership, company culture and the evolution of the ‘people-first’ agency, including seeking out acquisition opportunities. Operations director Tom Webb, the fourth member of Brazen’s board, will focus on driving operational and commercial excellence.

The restructure will also see the agency divided into three multidisciplinary practices, run by a newly created sub-board comprising three associate directors.

Adam Moss, a former fleet street journalist who has been with the agency for more than 10 years, will head up a newly created Newsroom, responsible for the news output, both proactively and reactively, across the agency’s portfolio of clients, working closely with the agency’s content production division, Brazen Live.

Associate directors Corey Kitchener and Sophia Stewart, who joined the agency from Ketchum in 2021, will each run client portfolios of £1 million, alongside recently appointed social media account director Rebecca Cohen, formerly of Beauty Bay and THG, who will continue to run its social media and influencer team.