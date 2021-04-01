 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Brazil confirms client wins

By Rob Lock
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Brazil

Brazil, the international communications agency, has been appointed by a number of new clients:

Einhell, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed power tool and lawn and garden manufacturer.

Satopia, the Amsterdam-based travel experience company.

Lockars, which is building the UK’s largest parcel locker infrastructure in order to meet the increasing demand of home-based parcel delivery, reduce CO2 emissions in British cities and create efficiencies and benefits for postal and courier services.

Skinny Bars, of Britain’s fastest growing snack bar brand

British Home, one of Britain’s oldest charities servicing people with neuro-disabilities.

Thirsty Fox, India’s only craft cider, soon to launch in the UK.

Media 16, UK agency focused on Digital and Connected TV.

The agency has also added three new positions and continuing its recruitment drive.

 

