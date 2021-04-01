Brazil confirms client wins

Brazil, the international communications agency, has been appointed by a number of new clients:

Einhell, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed power tool and lawn and garden manufacturer.

Satopia, the Amsterdam-based travel experience company.

Lockars, which is building the UK’s largest parcel locker infrastructure in order to meet the increasing demand of home-based parcel delivery, reduce CO2 emissions in British cities and create efficiencies and benefits for postal and courier services.

Skinny Bars, of Britain’s fastest growing snack bar brand

British Home, one of Britain’s oldest charities servicing people with neuro-disabilities.

Thirsty Fox, India’s only craft cider, soon to launch in the UK.

Media 16, UK agency focused on Digital and Connected TV.

The agency has also added three new positions and continuing its recruitment drive.