Brazil expands team and wins three clients

International communications agency Brazil has appointed Laura Cullinane as Associate Director and Board Member. Laura has previously worked at TinMan and Porter Novelli, and has more than eight years experience working across some of the industry’s biggest consumer, tech and luxury lifestyle clients, including eBay, Glenfiddich, Mars, Marriott and Hyundai. Laura will be working alongside Brazil CEO Joshua Van Raalte on the agency’s new vision and growth strategy.

Brazil has been appointed by Australian tech start-up Employment Hero as it launches its people management operating system in the UK. Working on a retained basis, Brazil will be handling its communications and media relations with immediate effect as it opens a London office this week.

Brazil will also work with Qured, an on-demand healthcare platform, to raise awareness of its core ‘Doctor on demand’ private and corporate offering, as well as carving out a strategy for future growth plans across the UK.

Lastly, Brazil has been appointed by Signature Staff, an exclusive household staffing company with over 60 years of experience working with captains of industry, royal families, heads of states, sporting stars, and others. Brazil will lead the communications around the company’s rebrand, as well as the unveiling of plans for international growth.