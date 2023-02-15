Brian Hossack to leave Greenock Telegraph for role at Wyvex Media
Greenock Telegraph’s editor Brian Hossack has confirmed he will be leaving his role after ten years. He will go on to join Wyvex Media as head of online content after Easter. Brian started his career as a news reporter on the Ayr Advertiser Series in 2000, later serving as its news editor from 2004 to 2007. He then joined the Greenock Telegraph as a senior reporter, becoming editor in 2013.
