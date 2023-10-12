British Gas appoints Fuse

Global sport and entertainment marketing agency Fuse has been appointed by British Gas as its agency for partnership consultancy and activation.

Fuse has been working closely with British Gas for the past eight months to secure its return to the sports partnership industry, negotiating major deals with the Scottish Rugby Union and the Scottish Football Association, as well as Team GB and ParalympicsGB – the latter two announced earlier this week.

As part of the Team GB and ParalympicsGB deals, Fuse will be supporting British Gas in the delivery of the ‘Get Set for Positive Energy’ programme, a nationwide initiative that uses the power of sport to promote healthier lifestyles and educate young people on sustainability and the steps we can take to create a greener future.

Fuse has also played a key role in securing high profile ambassador deals for British Gas with major Olympic and Paralympic talent including Tom Daley OBE, Ellie Simmonds OBE, and Katrina Johnson-Thompson, who will feature in its brand campaign across the next 12 months.