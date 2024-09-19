Brother prints ink-redible influencer brief for Smoking Gun

Printer and business solution brand Brother, has appointed Smoking Gun to handle its next awareness-building influencer campaign for its European offices.

Manchester-based Smoking Gun will deliver a UGC campaign for the technology giant, striving to achieve its goal of showing that your life at home can flow easier with Brother.

It aims to drive brand awareness and change perception for Brother across Europe, making the brand’s at-home offering a must-have for managing everyday workloads.

Tapping into the latest in cultural trends, Smoking Gun will curate and nurture relationships with authentic creators to build engaging, scroll-stopping content for the brand’s multiple European markets.