Beauty platform Brown Beauty Talk has relaunched. The website, established in 2014 as a space to connect Black and Asian women in the UK with beauty brands, will now focus on beauty news and features, as well as featuring people in the beauty industry. The site is led by editor Ronke Adeyemi, who is interested in hearing about beauty news, product releases and events. She would also like to hear from beauty experts who cater to a Black and Asian market.