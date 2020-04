BTN Europe has appointed Andy Hoskins as editor-in-chief.

The magazine, previously known as Buying Business Travel, is part of the Business Travel News Group owned by US-based Northstar Travel Group. Andy was previously editor of The Business Travel Magazine at BMI Publishing.

Andy welcomes news, press releases and content ideas from airlines, hotel groups and accommodation providers, travel tech specialists and travel management companies. He can be found tweeting @andy_hoskins.