Bubble Agency appoints Laura Cabarcos

By Oswin Knuckles
6 hours ago
Laura Cabarcos

Bubble Agency, the global PR, marketing and events specialist for the media and entertainment technology and services sectors, has appointed Laura Cabarcos as an account director. Laura will be based at Bubble’s headquarters in London and will work across a variety of media and entertainment clients including CVP, netgem.tv, STADS, Avolites and Supponor.

Laura joins Bubble from her previous role as account director at Marco de Comunicacion, one of the leading PR agencies in Spain. Earlier in her career, she also worked at Burson-Marstellar and Tuenti.

During Laura’s eight years of PR agency and communication consultancy experience, she has worked across a variety of high profile accounts including Netflix, The Walt Disney Company, Activision, Proactiv, Friends of Glass and Telefonica. She has significant expertise designing and implementing 360° PR campaigns across a wide range of markets, and is proficient in product and brand launches, as well as brand awareness campaigns.

