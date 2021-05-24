Bubble Agency boosts senior team by appointing Rufus Jay

Bubble Agency has appointed B2B technology and telecoms PR professional, and ex-journalist, Rufus Jay to the role of account director.

Rufus joins Bubble after several years at Nelson Bostock Unlimited, where he worked on both the PR and content side for clients including Canon, Toshiba, dynabook and the RIPE NCC.

In addition, Bubble has further strengthened its team with the appointment of Aline Mello as an account manager. Aline has worked in B2B technology PR for six years.

Rufus and Aline will both be based at Bubble’s headquarters in central London, working on a variety of technology, broadcast and media clients.