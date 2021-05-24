 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Bubble Agency boosts senior team by appointing Rufus Jay

By Tahmina Mannan
4 hours ago
Rufus and Aline

Bubble Agency has appointed B2B technology and telecoms PR professional, and ex-journalist, Rufus Jay to the role of account director.

Rufus joins Bubble after several years at Nelson Bostock Unlimited, where he worked on both the PR and content side for clients including Canon, Toshiba, dynabook and the RIPE NCC.

In addition, Bubble has further strengthened its team with the appointment of Aline Mello as an account manager. Aline has worked in B2B technology PR for six years.

Rufus and Aline will both be based at Bubble’s headquarters in central London, working on a variety of technology, broadcast and media clients.

 

