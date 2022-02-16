 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Bubble Agency chosen by Pixellot

Bubble Agency
By Rob Lock
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bubble Agency has been appointed by Pixellot, the Israel-based pioneer of automated sports production to provide strategic PR support.

As part of the ongoing collaboration, Bubble will work with Pixellot to continue to increase its global media exposure through a focused programme of PR activity, leveraging its deep sports technology and broadcast experience, network of contacts and seasoned team. This activity is designed to support Pixellot’s growth plans globally.

Bubble Agency