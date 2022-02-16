Bubble Agency chosen by Pixellot
Bubble Agency has been appointed by Pixellot, the Israel-based pioneer of automated sports production to provide strategic PR support.
As part of the ongoing collaboration, Bubble will work with Pixellot to continue to increase its global media exposure through a focused programme of PR activity, leveraging its deep sports technology and broadcast experience, network of contacts and seasoned team. This activity is designed to support Pixellot’s growth plans globally.