Bubble Agency promotes Louise Wells to managing director

Bubble Agency, the global PR, marketing, and events specialist for the media and entertainment technology and services sectors, has promoted Louise Wells to managing director. Following the move, owner and founder Sadie Groom undertakes the role of CEO and will continue to focus on business development and fostering relationships in the industry, as well as Bubble’s international expansion, growth into new sectors, and the development of additional services.

As managing director, Louise takes over the day-to-day running of the agency, including all operational aspects of the business in the UK and US. She is responsible for heading up client services and overseeing Bubble’s team of account directors and its senior marketing director who runs the agency’s marketing services team. Additionally, Louise will work alongside Bubble’s talent manager on the development of employees and recruitment. Working with the company’s head of Americas, she will also assist with the expansion of Bubble’s presence in the Americas.

In addition to Wells’ promotion, Nikita Panchal has been promoted to senior marketing director, Kelli Neve-Read to account director, and Harveen Dhanoa to senior marketing executive. Bubble also recently hired Emma Pritchard as talent manager. Emma had been working with Bubble for the past three years in a freelance capacity and now joins the team to take responsibility for attracting, developing, engaging, and retaining top talent.