Buttermilk hires Zoe Mitchell as chief growth officer

Influencer marketing agency, Buttermilk, has appointed Zoe Mitchell to the newly created role of chief growth officer to drive global expansion of the business and build its reputation.

As part of Buttermilk’s c-suite, Mitchell will be responsible for implementing the agency’s global growth strategy, working to attract new clients into Buttermilk’s expanding portfolio. She will lead the agency’s new business, marketing and PR functions while developing the agency’s proposition and increasing awareness of Buttermilk’s unique approach, talent and BrandFans intellectual property.