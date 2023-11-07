 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Buttermilk hires Zoe Mitchell as chief growth officer

Zoe Mitchell
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Influencer marketing agency, Buttermilk, has appointed Zoe Mitchell to the newly created role of chief growth officer to drive global expansion of the business and build its reputation.

As part of Buttermilk’s c-suite, Mitchell will be responsible for implementing the agency’s global growth strategy, working to attract new clients into Buttermilk’s expanding portfolio. She will lead the agency’s new business, marketing and PR functions while developing the agency’s proposition and increasing awareness of Buttermilk’s unique approach, talent and BrandFans intellectual property.

Buttermilk