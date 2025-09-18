 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Caitlin Horlock Joins Food and Travel Magazine As Editorial Assistant

Food and Travel Magazine
By Christina Pirilla
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Food and Travel Magazine have appointed Caitlin Horlock as editorial assistant covering food and travel related news and editorial content.

Caitlin previously worked as a junior account executive at Amy Williams Consultancy.

 

Amy Williams Consultancy Caitlin Horlock Food and Travel Magazine

