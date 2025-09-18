Caitlin Horlock Joins Food and Travel Magazine As Editorial Assistant
Food and Travel Magazine have appointed Caitlin Horlock as editorial assistant covering food and travel related news and editorial content.
Caitlin previously worked as a junior account executive at Amy Williams Consultancy.
Recent news related to Food and Travel Magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Caitlin Horlock
-
Food and Travel Magazine
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story