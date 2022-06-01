Cambridge Audio appoints Little Red Rooster to handle PR in the UK, Germany, France and US

Little Red Rooster has won the account for British hi-fi specialist, Cambridge Audio.

Little Red Rooster will lead the brand’s PR programme in the UK, as well as in the US, France, and Germany. The agency will work to increase visibility for Cambridge Audio, communicating its rich story to the media, and pushing an ethos as purveyors of audio equipment ‘for people who listen’.

Leading the account will be head of tech and senior associate director, Clare Newsome. She will be supported by account executive Yannick Ondoa Nangomo and junior account executive Noah Tombs.