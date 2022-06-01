 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Cambridge Audio appoints Little Red Rooster to handle PR in the UK, Germany, France and US

Cambridge Audio
By Tahmina Mannan
13 hours ago
Little Red Rooster has won the account for British hi-fi specialist, Cambridge Audio.

Little Red Rooster will lead the brand’s PR programme in the UK, as well as in the US, France, and Germany. The agency will work to increase visibility for Cambridge Audio, communicating its rich story to the media, and pushing an ethos as purveyors of audio equipment ‘for people who listen’.

Leading the account will be head of tech and senior associate director, Clare Newsome. She will be supported by account executive Yannick Ondoa Nangomo and junior account executive Noah Tombs.

