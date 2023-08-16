Cambridge Edition appoints Phoebe Harper as Deputy Editor
Cambridge Edition has appointed Phoebe Harper as deputy editor. Phoebe is responsible for commissioning and compiling content and submissions across our key regular categories – primarily food and drink, local businesses, and arts and culture. This also involves interviews with the relevant individuals and PR suggestions for their beauty and competition pages.
Covering a diverse range of topics, she is keen for collaborations in anything that is relevant to a local lifestyle angle in and around Cambridge and am hoping to build contacts in these areas.
Phoebe joins from her editorial director role for Outlook Publishing.
