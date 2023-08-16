 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Cambridge Edition appoints Phoebe Harper as Deputy Editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Cambridge Edition has appointed Phoebe Harper as deputy editor. Phoebe is responsible for commissioning and compiling content and submissions across our key regular categories – primarily food and drink, local businesses, and arts and culture. This also involves interviews with the relevant individuals and PR suggestions for their beauty and competition pages.

Covering a diverse range of topics, she is keen for collaborations in anything that is relevant to a local lifestyle angle in and around Cambridge and am hoping to build contacts in these areas.

Phoebe joins from her editorial director role for Outlook Publishing.

 

Cambridge Edition Outlook Publishing Phoebe Harper

Recent news related to Cambridge Edition

Cambridge Edition unveils revamped website

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Cambridge Edition
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login