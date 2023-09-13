 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Cameron Poole joined Colchester Gazette as a trainee reporter

Colchester Gazette
By Martina Losi
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Colchester Gazette has appointed Cameron Poole as a trainee reporter.

Cameron joined on 11 September and has also worked as a senior music writer at 1883 Magazine. He previously freelanced at House of Solo and co-founded LOCK Magazine in 2017.  Cameron can be found tweeting @Cameron_Poole95.

Cameron Poole Colchester Gazette

