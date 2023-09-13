Cameron Poole joined Colchester Gazette as a trainee reporter
Colchester Gazette has appointed Cameron Poole as a trainee reporter.
Cameron joined on 11 September and has also worked as a senior music writer at 1883 Magazine. He previously freelanced at House of Solo and co-founded LOCK Magazine in 2017. Cameron can be found tweeting @Cameron_Poole95.
Recent news related to 1883 Magazine, Colchester Gazette, Colchester Gazette (Online) or House of Solo
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Cameron Poole
-
1883 Magazine
8 contacts
-
Colchester Gazette
8 contacts
-
Colchester Gazette (Online)
5 contacts
-
House of Solo
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story