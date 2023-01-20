Campfire chosen by Spectrum

Campfire has been appointed by premium makeup tool brand, Spectrum Collections, to help boost its awareness and sales in the US and UK.

The vegan and sustainable brand was founded in April 2014 by two sisters Hannah and Sophie Pycroft, where their love for makeup helped them create an international brand from their garage in Barry, South Wales.

The social-first agency will be delivering a fully integrated approach which will include Paid, Influencer, SEO and PR activity to achieve the brands main business objectives.