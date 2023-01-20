 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Campfire chosen by Spectrum

By Rob Lock
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Campfire has been appointed by premium makeup tool brand, Spectrum Collections, to help boost its awareness and sales in the US and UK.

The vegan and sustainable brand was founded in April 2014 by two sisters Hannah and Sophie Pycroft, where their love for makeup helped them create an international brand from their garage in Barry, South Wales.

The social-first agency will be delivering a fully integrated approach which will include Paid, Influencer, SEO and PR activity to achieve the brands main business objectives.

